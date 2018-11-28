PSG Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Will Liverpool shock the soccer world, or will PSG rise to the occasion?

A global audience will be wondering just that Wednesday when the teams face off in Paris at Parc des Princes in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Gameday 5 contest.

Parc des Princes awaits. pic.twitter.com/vslVsSdJQe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 28, 2018

Liverpool dramatically beat PSG 3-2 on Sept. 18 in their previous meeting, but the stakes have increased significantly since then.

The Group C standings are air-tight after four games, with Liverpool sitting in second place with six points and PSG in third place, trailing the Reds by one point. Liverpool can secure a place in the round of 16 with a win over PSG and if Red Star fails to beat Napoli. PSG will be eliminated from the Champions League if it loses to Liverpool and Napoli beats Red Star in the other Group C game.

The latter scenario would have been unthinkable three months ago, but the Champions League often produces epic surprises.

Here’s how to watch PSG versus Liverpool online.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

