Raiders Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

Will Lamar Jackson’s 1-0 record remain in tact Sunday?

The 2-8 Oakland Raiders will clash with the 5-5 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. Joe Flacco has been ruled out due to a nagging hip injury, opening the door open for Lamar Jackson’s second start of the season. Jackson set the NFL record for most rush attempts by a quarterback in a game (26) en route to 119 rushing yards in Week 11.

Oakland and Baltimore have had dramatically different seasons. The Ravens are trying to scratch and claw their way into the playoffs, while the Raiders are getting ready for an early vacation.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports