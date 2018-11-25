Browns Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

Can the Cleveland Brown achieve their first multiple game winning streak since 2014?

The Browns (3-6-1) have a chance to do so as they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals have been struggling of late dropping their last two contests, whereas Cleveland is riding high after defeating the Atlanta Falcons before its bye week.

Cincinnati still is in playoff contention, but a loss Sunday would be devastating for its chances.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Bengals:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV