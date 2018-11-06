Red Star Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Liverpool FC can propel itself toward the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds by making the most of a long journey.

The Reds will visit Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday in a Champions League Group C game. A victory would extend Liverpool’s lead atop to the group standings, and a tie in the other Group C game — Napoli versus PSG — would leave Liverpool in an almost unassailable position to progress with just two games remaining.

Liverpool thumped Red Star 4-0 on Oct. 24 at Anfield in their last Champions League game on goals from forwards Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. The fearsome Liverpool trio is relishing the chance to silence hostile fans at Red Star’s Rajko Mitic Stadium on this European adventure.

Here’s how to watch Red Star versus Liverpool online.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC.com