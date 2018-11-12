Rex Ryan Rips Jets After ‘One Of The Most Humiliating’ Losses Vs. Bills

Rex Ryan is not pleased with his former team.

After the New York Jets were steamrolled by the Buffalo Bills, 41-10, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the former head coach did not hold back on how bad the loss really was during Monday’s episode of “Get Up!” on ESPN.

Ryan noted it was “one of the most humiliating defeats” in the history of the team. We’re unsure if it’s more humiliating than the Buttfumble game Ryan coached in 2012, but his comments Monday certainly put into perspective just how bad he thinks the game was.

Tell us how you really feel, Rex.

Ryan’s one positive note about New York is that it has rookie quarter Sam Darnold, but fears the team may be screwing up how they utilize him.

“He’s supposed to get better and ascend, right?” Ryan said. “Who the hell is coaching him? I never saw it. He’s not ascending.”

Yikes.

The Jets sit at 3-7 on the season and haven’t won a game since their Oct. 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Their road doesn’t get any easier as they get ready to host the 7-3 New England Patriots at MetLife on Nov. 25.

