Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Being Pissed At Jamal Murray

Don’t like it? Stop him.

That’s the message Shannon Sharpe has for Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for throwing the basketball into the stands after Boston’s 115-107 loss to the Nuggets on Monday night in Denver.

Irving was upset that Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who dropped a career-high 48 points, attempted a 3-pointer with the clock winding down despite Denver already having the game in hand. And this didn’t fly with Sharpe, who called out Irving for his actions Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

"Kyrie is mad at the last 4 seconds of the game in which Jamal Murray attempted a three, but what about getting cooked for 48? … Jamal Murray was looking like Jordan, Kobe; he was shooting like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/4ikdgg5smn — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 6, 2018

Irving’s frustration is understandable, as Murray had his way with the Celtics, whose record fell to 6-4 with the loss. But the C’s have no one to blame but themselves for Murray’s performance, making it hard to justify Irving’s actions regardless of whether his opponent acted out of line in the closing moments.

