This Ugly Markelle Fultz Free-Throw Attempt Might Be Guard’s Worst Yet

Markelle Fultz has developed an uncanny ability to make free-throw attempts look like the furthest thing from charity.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard, whose struggles have been well-documented since his arrival to the NBA last season, added to his lowlight reel in a big way Sunday night against the Miami Heat.

With just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Fultz earned a trip to the line following a hard drive to the basket. While the 20-year-old somehow managed to sink the first despite a glaringly crooked release, the second rimmed-out attempt was about as cringeworthy as it gets.

Take a look:

Yikes.

Given the way he’s treated teammates in the past, Jimmy Butler might not be able to contain himself once he sees an up-close-and-personal look at Fultz’s broken delivery.

