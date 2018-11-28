Tiger Woods Admits He Was Not ‘Physically Prepared’ For So Much Golf In 2018

Tiger Woods made quite the comeback in 2018, but he had no idea how much of a toll it would take on him.

The 42-year-old golfer played in 18 championships, winning The Tour in September. Those 18 tournaments were the most Woods played since 2012, so it’s not really a shock this year was physically draining, especially since he had his fourth back surgery in 2017.

A week after claiming victory at The Tour, Woods participated in the Ryder Cup on Team USA. Despite a thrilling season, Woods admitted that he was “worn out” by the time the Ryder Cup came along, noting the weather was a major factor.

“I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year,” Woods said, via ESPN’s Bob Harig. “It’s one of those years; it’s never been this hot. At every single tournament, it was just stifling. Starting out in D.C. (in June for the Quicken Loans National), then you go to Akron, even the PGA (Championship in St. Louis) was hot for all the days. New York, Boston. It was in the mid-90s at East Lake (in Atlanta).

“It was just hot. It was hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that,” Woods added. “I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup. I was worn out mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Considering Woods’ age, multiple surgeries and the amount of time he’s played this year, it’s not surprising he was fatigued at the Ryder Cup. But that won’t stop him from resting up and taking the golf course in 2019.

