Why Ray Lewis Believes Vikings Will Beat Patriots In Week 13 Showdown

The New England Patriots have yet to lose on home turf this season, but Ray Lewis believes that will change Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots will be tasked with a tough customer in Week 13 when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Gillette Stadium. Both sides are coming off impressive division wins, as New England fairly easily dispatched the New York Jets, while Minnesota toughed out a victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis picked the Vikings to come out of Foxboro, Mass with a win. While most would pinpoint the Vikings’ ferocious defense as the key to victory, Lewis has his eyes set on another game-changer.

“…This team, the way they’re built, can go into New England and win. And one of the biggest pieces why — what they do in their front seven on defense is incredible — but Dalvin Cook. Having Dalvin Cook fresh and running against New England’s defense, I’m going to take the Vikings in this one.”

While the Vikings very well could take down the Patriots, Lewis’ line of reason seems a bit off the mark. Running backs haven’t had a ton of success against New England this season, as the Pats only have allowed one rushing performance of 100-plus yards — a 101-yard outing from the Detroit Lions’ Kerryon Johnson in Week 3.

If anything, Minnesota likely will have success against New England through the air. The Patriots have allowed the eighth-most passing yards this season, and the Vikings boast one of the most lethal wideout tandems in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Cook, of course, is a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, so quarterback Kirk Cousins very well could look his way as well.

All things considered, New England’s defense will have its hands full Dec. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports