Tiger Woods Vs. Phil Mickelson: How, When To Watch Pay-Per-View Clash

With rivalry week in college football upon us, golf decided to get in on the fun this year with a clash of two of the game’s all-time greats.

On Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will step into the figurative ring for an 18-hole match play, made-for-TV bout with a cool $9 million on the table.

If you want to watch Tiger and Phil do battle, though, it’s going to cost you. The sport’s movers and shakers hope to cash in with this spectacle, putting the showdown at Shadow Creek on pay per view.

Here’s how to watch.

When: Friday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pay per view ($19.99)

Live stream: B/R Live ($19.99)

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images