Tom Brady Downplays Rumors About Josh McDaniels Maybe Leaving Patriots

Tom Brady plans to work alongside Josh McDaniels for the foreseeable future.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday before the New England Patriots’ 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers that McDaniels is open to potential head-coaching opportunities despite spurning the Indianapolis Colts this past offseason. Rapoport even pointed to the Patriots offensive coordinator as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job.

Brady understands the interest in McDaniels, who ultimately returned to New England in February after initially agreeing to become Indianapolis’ new head coach. And the Patriots quarterback is hopeful McDaniels will stick around in his current position on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff.

“You can ask that to Josh. Josh will have as much opportunity as anyone out there because he’s the best in the league at what he does,” Brady said of the rumors Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” per WEEI.com. “Everyone is going to want that. I know the Patriots want him coaching for us. He’s under contract with our team for a long time and that is a great thing for the Patriots.”

McDaniels originally joined the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2001. He left briefly before the 2009 season — first to become head coach of the Denver Broncos and then offensive coordinator of the then-St. Louis Rams — but returned to the Patriots before the 2012 campaign.

