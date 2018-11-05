Colin Cowherd Triggers Patriots Haters With These Pro-Tom Brady Tweets

If you love annoying sports arguments, then Colin Cowherd’s Twitter was the place to be Sunday night.

The FS1 talking head praised Tom Brady — and and took a dig at Aaron Rodgers — after the New England Patriots’ win over the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. And, unsurprisingly, Patriots haters were having none of it.

Here are Cowherd’s tweets:

Patriots: We are smarter than you. We will fool you. We will make fewer mistakes than you. You will make excuses. Rinse and repeat. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 5, 2018

“But, but Rodgers is outplaying Brady”. Uh, who cares? I don’t play fantasy football. Never have. I’m old school, I care who actually wins the game. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 5, 2018

You know where this is going.

Here’s some of the reaction:

😂😂😂 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 5, 2018

You do realize Brady puts them in the right play at the line. Dumps it off because it's the smart play. Did you see him fake the screen and hit Gordon for a TD? That is why he is the best of all time. Makes it all look EASY — Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) November 5, 2018

Dumps it off because he had James White. Checking down every play doesn’t make you good. — . (@PreseasonBrowns) November 5, 2018

Is no comparison. TB. 8 SB. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 5, 2018

Amazing how many neanderthals default to counting rings in the ultimate team sport, amazing — ugly gorilla (@ugly_gorilla) November 5, 2018

Remember when the Pats went 11-5 with MATT CASSEL…? Cause I sure do. And he was never good enough to be an NFL starting QB. — Brendan Day (@brendanday5) November 5, 2018

I'm glad Tom Brady forced that fumble on Aaron Jones and threw that pass to James White. All after being stopped 4 straight times at the one and 7 consecutive incomplete passes. Oh and a roughing the punter call. Good work. — Kyle Thompson (@ktpackerfan) November 5, 2018

Noah well he cheated for 3 of the 8 so it’s more like 2 wins and 5 appearances which is not unspectacular. You actually can not deny it because it’s been proven — Nathan Lachman (@Great_andSlick) November 5, 2018

If you think Brady could lead the current Packers to the SB, you’re crazy. Rodgers on the Patriots would be just as good as the current version of the Patriots. — Ramo Issata (@omieg89) November 5, 2018

Thank you for admitting Aaron Rodgers is better, that is what the argument is about. We all know both are great and Tom has accomplished more. Who is a better player? Hats off to New England, they are great, but Aaron is the best I have ever seen period — Nathan Bahr (@natebahr83) November 5, 2018

Are you sick of this Brady vs. Rodgers talk yet, football fans?

Listen, it’s not complicated: Brady is more consistent, more accomplished and a better leader than Rodgers. He’s the greatest quarterback of all time, and it’s not as close as many would like to believe.

But that’s not a slight against Rodgers. The Packers signal-caller is vastly more talented than his Patriots counterpart, and you easily can make the case that his accomplishments would rival Brady’s if the Packers front office and coaching staff weren’t stuck in the mid-2000s.

Both players are all-time greats, OK? Now, let’s shut up and move on to Week 10.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images