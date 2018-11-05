Colin Cowherd Triggers Patriots Haters With These Pro-Tom Brady Tweets

If you love annoying sports arguments, then Colin Cowherd’s Twitter was the place to be Sunday night.
The FS1 talking head praised Tom Brady — and and took a dig at Aaron Rodgers — after the New England Patriots’ win over the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. And, unsurprisingly, Patriots haters were having none of it.
Here are Cowherd’s tweets:
You know where this is going.
Here’s some of the reaction:
Are you sick of this Brady vs. Rodgers talk yet, football fans?
Listen, it’s not complicated: Brady is more consistent, more accomplished and a better leader than Rodgers. He’s the greatest quarterback of all time, and it’s not as close as many would like to believe.
But that’s not a slight against Rodgers. The Packers signal-caller is vastly more talented than his Patriots counterpart, and you easily can make the case that his accomplishments would rival Brady’s if the Packers front office and coaching staff weren’t stuck in the mid-2000s.
Both players are all-time greats, OK? Now, let’s shut up and move on to Week 10.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
