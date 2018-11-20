Bill Belichick Shows Compassionate Side With Great Orlando Brown Story

Bill Belichick (rightfully) is viewed as the grumpiest man in the NFL.

But if you’ve followed the New England Patriots head coach through the years, you know he has a soft side.

“The Hoodie’s” understated tenderness is on full display in “Son of Zeus,” an NFL Films feature on Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. The 22-year-old is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Brown, who played for Belichick with the Cleveland Browns and died in 2011.

Check out Belichick’s great story about the force known as “Zeus” in the video below:

Bill Belichick has a big heart, and has always looked out for his players.#NFLFilmsPresents: Son of Zeus@Patriots pic.twitter.com/AIL14bdCym — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 19, 2018

Leave it to Belichick to give someone fashion advice.

