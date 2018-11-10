Watch Best Highlights From ‘College Gameday’ Visit To Boston College

“College Gameday’s” first visit to Boston College in nine years was well worth the wait.
Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Co. stormed Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday ahead of BC’s primetime matchup with No. 2 Clemson. And, as expected, the atmosphere was electric.
Here are some of the best sights and sounds from a wild morning at Boston College:
Of course, the morning culminated with Corso making his much anticipated pick of the game. And, well, let’s just say BC fans weren’t happy with his choice.
Eagles by a million.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
