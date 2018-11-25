Watch Ex-Patriot Cyrus Jones Break Off 70-Yard Punt Return TD For Ravens

It took over two years, but Cyrus Jones finally has made an impact in an NFL game.

The cornerback/punt returner has been a disappointment Since being drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Alabama product battled fumbling issues his rookie season, tore his ACL prior to his sophomore campaign and was released prior to the start of the 2018 season. Jones later signed with the Baltimore Ravens before being released, re-signed by the Patriots and then cut and re-signed by the Ravens once again.

That brings us to Sunday afternoon, when Jones returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown in the Ravens’ game against the Oakland Raiders.

Take a look:

Hard to not feel good for Jones, who’s gone through a lot since entering the league.

It was the first punt return TD of the 24-year-old’s career.

