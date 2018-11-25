Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson Ejected After Wild Jaguars-Bills Brawl

There was no love lost between a pair of extraordinarily average NFL teams Sunday afternoon.

Late in the third quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars tilt with the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field, Jags quarterback Blake Bortles uncorked a throw to receiver Donte Moncrief. And while Moncrief caught the pass just before the end zone, so too did Buffalo cornerback Levi Wallace.

The two players refused to let go of the ball as they laid near the pylon, and soon afterwards players from both teams started swinging.

Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson were ejected from the game after this scuffle 😳 📺: CBS #JAXvsBUF pic.twitter.com/XGPpr8KrtR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2018

You’ll notice Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson throwing haymakers at each other towards the end, and that tomfoolery got them both ejected. They later had to be separated again in the tunnel when another dustup ensued between them.

What fun.

