Watch Michael Thomas Pay Homage To Joe Horn With Cell Phone TD Celebration

It only was a matter of time before Michael Thomas reached the end zone Sunday afternoon, and the New Orleans Saints wide receiver made the most of his moment when he finally found paydirt.

Drew Brees effectively provided the dagger against the Los Angeles Rams, connecting with Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown pass to give New Orleans a 45-35 lead at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. And after Thomas crossed the goal line, he turned back the clock to resurface one of the most memorable touchdown celebrations in NFL history.

Brees finds Michael Thomas for the dagger! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/yhayoE2tEz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2018

For those who don’t remember, former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn orchestrated the initial cell phone touchdown celebration during a 2003 game against the New York Giants. Horn was fined $30,000 for the showmanship, so we’ll have to wait and see if Thomas’ wallet takes a hit as well.

But c’mon, that was awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports