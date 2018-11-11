Watch Saints’ Mark Ingram Honor Dez Bryant With TD Celebration Vs. Bengals

Dez Bryant didn’t even see game action with the New Orleans Saints, but he clearly left an impact on his teammates.

Bryant’s comeback was derailed Friday by an Achilles tear just two days after signing with New Orleans. The injury will sideline the receiver for six to nine months, and he’s received support from his teammates since going down.

That support continued Sunday in a pretty cool way.

During the second quarter of the Saints’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mark Ingram ran the ball into the end zone to break a 7-7 tie. After the score, he threw up the “X” — Bryant’s signature touchdown celebration.

Take a look:

Awesome.

The move also caught the attention of Bryant.

The Saints continued to make easy work of Cincinnati throughout the game, building a 35-7 lead heading into halftime.

