Young Baller Totally Schools Everyone During Halftime Of Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors, like all NBA teams, send scouts around the United States looking for high-end basketball talent.

And, well, that might be a waste of time.

Fortunately for the Raptors, the best young player in the game was right under their noses Monday night. We’re talking, of course, about the unidentified young baller who dominated his opponents during halftime of the Raptors’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Check this out:

What disrespect.

We have no idea who this kid is, where he’s from or what his life goals are. All we know is he already is better than LeBron James.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images