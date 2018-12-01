Adrian Beltre Had Hilarious Way Of Telling Rangers GM He Was Retiring

Even in entering retirement, Adrian Beltre can’t help but crack some jokes.

One of, if not the best third basemen of his era, Beltre made his mark on the field over his 21-year career, but he also was renowned for his sense of humor and easygoing disposition.

Beltre, who spent the last eight years of his career with the Texas Rangers, made the decision to finally hang his cleats up. When he had reached his decision, he called Rangers president of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels to tell him the news — but made him squirm first.

During Beltre’s retirement press conference, Daniels told the pretty hilarious story of how the 39-year-old delivered the news.

“He started off, said, ‘Hey this is a tough decision for me, this is a tough one for me … I have decided to play,'” Daniels said, via Cut4. “He said, ‘I got an offer from the Dodgers and I am going to play for the Dodgers next year.'”

After Daniels stumbled over his words in response, Beltre just laughed and said he actually was retiring.

You can watch Daniels tell the full story here.

Never change, Adrian.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images