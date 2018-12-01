Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank, Mass Mentoring Discuss Impact Of ‘Exciting Assists’ Program

by on Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 6:54PM

For three seasons now, Berkshire Banks has been the proud sponsor of the “Exciting Assists” program.

For every Boston Bruins assist, they donate money to a charity. To start this season, Berkshire has been contributing to Mass Mentoring.

Prior to the B’s tilt with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Lily Mendez, Mass Mentoring’s president and CEO, and Gary R. Levante, Berkshire Bank’s VP of Corporate Social Responsibility, joined NESN’s Dale Arnold to talk about the program.

Hear what they had to say in the video above, and you can learn more about “Exciting Assists” by visiting this link.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties