The MLS Cup is here.

After a long season, the Portland Timbers are set to take on the Atlanta United for MLS supremacy. Which team will emerge the kings of United States soccer? There’s only one way to find out.

FOX network will broadcast MLS Cup 2018. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports live

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images