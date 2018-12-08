Red Sox Fans Tip Caps To Mike Napoli After Retirement Announcement

Mike Napoli’s tenure in Boston wasn’t particularly lengthy, but he managed to become a Red Sox fan favorite in no time.

Napoli joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2013 campaign and immediately made his presence felt, blasting 23 home runs and 92 RBIs in his debut season. That only was the beginning of the Napoli-Boston love affair, though, as the Sox went on to win the World Series that very season.

From his play on the field to his burly beard and unmatched energy to party, Napoli made lifelong fans in Boston over his two-plus seasons with the franchise. So when he announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Saturday, members of Red Sox Nation were quick to send kind messages to the now-former slugger.

Retirement party at Napoli’s? 😃 all the best Nap and thanks for being a great member of the 2013 champs! — John Murray 🇨🇦 (@JohnMurrayExpos) December 8, 2018

Thanks for all the memories from 2013. Enjoy your retirement!!! — Ken Griffey Jr.(The Kid) (@KenGriffeyJrNi) December 8, 2018

What a great athlete! RedSox were lucky to have you 2013 Champions. — Melissa Di (@MelissaSallady) December 8, 2018

World Beard Series 2013 champions. Thanks Nap. — Positive Factor (@FactorPositive) December 8, 2018

enjoy retirement you are a legend !!! pic.twitter.com/2gJHRUEGUv — diablo44 (@diablo442) December 8, 2018

Given his love for the city, we have a feeling Napoli will make his way to Fenway Park every now and then.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports