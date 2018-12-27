Bill Belichick Dismisses Question On Tom Brady’s Plan To Play In 2019

Tom Brady long has stated his desire to play into his mid-40s, but some might have wondered if he was inching closer to retirement with the subpar season he’s been having in 2018.

The New England Patriots quarterback put those thoughts to rest Monday when he told Jim Gray during his Westwood One interview that he “absolutely” plans to play in 2019 and “hopefully beyond.”

So, naturally, Bill Belichick was asked about Brady’s comments Wednesday and his response was exactly what you would expect with Week 17 approaching.

“Right now, I think it’s a one-game season here,” Belichick said in his press conference, via Boston Sports Journal. “So we’ll just concentrate on the Jets and worry about next year, next year. (We’ll) worry about next week, next week, worry about last year some other year.”

Classic Belichick.

The Patriots coach is right to focus on the now, though. With a win in Week 17 against the New York Jets, the Patriots will clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, which the team looks like it desperately needs right now. New England can start to think about the 2019 season and its future at quarterback once its season had ended.

