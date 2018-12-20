Brad Stevens Unimpressed With Celtics’ Play In ‘Sloppy’ Loss To Suns

BOSTON — Brad Stevens didn’t hold back when it came to assessing the Celtics’ play Wednesday night.

After coming out strong in the opening 12 minutes, Boston let the game get away from and fell to the lowly Phoenix Suns 111-103 at TD Garden. Aside from Kyrie Irving’s 29 points and 10 assists, the head coach was not impressed with what his team did on the court, particularly in the second half.

“They played a lot better than we did tonight,” Stevens said. “… Really sloppy. Really sloppy. Even our passes that were caught weren’t delivered on target. But I thought their quickness and athleticism affected us in some ways. And then I thought we got sloppy at times.”

Irving agreed with his coach, saying the C’s weren’t 100-percent dialed into the game for the full 48 minutes.

“We just have to have consistency,” the guard said. “…It’s like for some games that we’ve played, when we try, we’re in the game all the time. And when we don’t, we’re clearly not.”

The Celtics quickly will need to put their last two losses behind them as they shift their focus to the 21-9 Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images