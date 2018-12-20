Bruins Get In Holiday Spirit, Rock Ridiculous Suits To Ducks Game

The holiday season is in full swing, and the Boston Bruins are doing their part to spread cheer.

Seemingly every member of the Bruins made quite a fashion statement Thursday night, as each player showed up to TD Garden wearing a holiday-themed suit prior to the matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

While each suit had its own level of ridiculousness, David Pastrnak and David Krejci really took their festiveness to a whole other level.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas… pic.twitter.com/OPc10M96Uk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2018

Wow.

We’re not sure what Bruins players were hoping to receive this holiday season, but a win over the Ducks would be a pretty good gift in itself.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Bruins