Boston Bruins

Bruins Get In Holiday Spirit, Rock Ridiculous Suits To Ducks Game

by on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 6:48PM

The holiday season is in full swing, and the Boston Bruins are doing their part to spread cheer.

Seemingly every member of the Bruins made quite a fashion statement Thursday night, as each player showed up to TD Garden wearing a holiday-themed suit prior to the matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

While each suit had its own level of ridiculousness, David Pastrnak and David Krejci really took their festiveness to a whole other level.

Wow.

We’re not sure what Bruins players were hoping to receive this holiday season, but a win over the Ducks would be a pretty good gift in itself.

