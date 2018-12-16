Buccaneers Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

The Baltimore Ravens narrowly lost last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but still hold the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Baltimore (7-6) is tied with three other teams for second Wild Card spot in the AFC, but currently holds the tiebreaker. Tampa Bay (5-8), on the other hand, has lost three of its last five games and is on the outside looking in.

A loss Sunday could be devastating for the Ravens, with so many other teams in contention.

Here’s how and when to watch Buccaneers vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV