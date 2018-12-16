Cowboys Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot Sunday, but they’ll face a team that also has postseason aspirations.

Dallas will pay a visit to Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 15 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts. If a few things go right, including a win, the 8-5 Cowboys can secure the NFC East. The 7-6 Colts, meanwhile, can keep putting pressure on the Houston Texans for the AFC South crown.

Here’s how and when to watch Cowboys vs. Colts:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images