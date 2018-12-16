Dolphins Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

Will the Miami Dolphins be able to build off of their last-second win over the New England Patriots, this week against the Minnesota Vikings?

Both the Dolphins (7-6), and the Vikings (6-6-1) have a chance to make the playoffs and their matchup on Sunday could be a huge deciding factor. Miami currently is tied for the second Wild Card spot in the AFC, whereas Minnesota currently holds the second Wild Card spot in the NFC.

A loss on Sunday could be detrimental to either team’s playoff hopes.

Here’s how and when to watch Dolphins vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV