Celtics’ Robert Williams Has ‘Next Man Up Mentality’ After Aron Baynes’ Injury

BOSTON — Robert Williams is ready for his role to grow with the Celtics.

The forward entered Boston’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden on Wednesday early in the first quarter after big man Aron Baynes suffered a broken left hand.Williams logged 24 minutes and tallied eight points with as many assists and five blocks.

He likely will be seeing more playing time with Baynes missing an indefinite amount of time, but the 21-year-old is prepared for whatever the team needs him to do in his teammate’s absence.

“It’s the next man up mentality,” he said. “Gotta be ready.”

He got the TD Garden crowd buzzing by not only showing off his defense, but throwing down a two-handed dunk on offense. But is Williams ready to log more minutes on such short notice?

“Of course,” he said. “That’s my job.”

Boston already is without Al Horford and Marcus Morris, and losing Baynes was a big blow to the C’s defense. But if Williams can continue blocking opponents and completing lobs at the rim, it hopefully will soften the blow to the Celtics’ injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images