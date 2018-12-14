Celtics Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Will the Boston Celtics keep the good times rolling Friday night at TD Garden?

The C’s have won seven games in a row after starting the season 10-10. Boston has feasted on lesser teams during the course of its winning streak, and Friday should be no different when the 6-21 Atlanta Hawks take the parquet floor.

While the Celtics will be without Al Horford who is recovering from knee tendinitis, they are expected to get Gordon Hayward back after the forward missed the previous two games with an illness.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Hawks online:

When: Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images