David Backes To Have Hearing For High Hit Putting His Winter Classic In Jeopardy

The Boston Bruins might once again be down a veteran in the Winter Classic.

B’s forward David Backes will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for a high hit on New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman, the league announced Friday.

Backes earned a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head with two minutes to go in Thursday night’s loss at TD Garden. Backes caught Coleman with a shoulder/elbow to the head, as the New Jersey forward attempted to clear the puck from the Devils zone. The B’s veteran does have a history with Player Safety after a three-game suspension last season for a hit on Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen.

If Backes is suspended for more than one game, he’d miss the Winter Classic. The Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night before eventually heading to Indiana to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Bruins were without the services of Brad Marchand at the 2016 Winter Classic against the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium after he was suspended prior to that game.

