Eagles Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online

The Eagles need some favorable results if they want to make the playoffs, and a favorable result may be tough to come by this week.

Philadelphia will pay a visit to the Los Angeles Coliseum for a “Sunday Night Football” tilt with the Rams.

Although the Rams already have clinched the NFC West, they do not own the tiebreaker with the also 11-2 New Orleans Saints, meaning they would benefit from winning out if the Saints do, in fact, lose one of their final three games.

Meanwhile, the Eagles own a 6-7 record, which is good for ninth place in the NFC. They’ll need to win out and get a little help from other teams if they want to try and defend their Super Bowl title.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Rams:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NBC