Ex-Patriot Brandon Browner Reportedly Gets Eight Years In Attempted Murder Case

Brandon Browner is going away for a while.

The former NFL quarterback was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison after pleading no contest in his attempted murder case, TMZ Sports reported. Browner, 34, was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in July and chasing, dragging and ultimately “smothering” her in a carper in front of her two children. The former New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints star also stole the woman’s Rolex watch before fleeing the scene.

He later was caught, arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Browner on Tuesday reportedly pled no contest to one count of attempted murder and two counts of willful child endangerment. His robbery, burglary and false imprisonment chargers consequently were dropped in a plea deal.

Browner played just five seasons in the NFL, but managed to assemble an impressive resume: two Super Bowl championships, one Pro-Bowl appearance and 12 interceptions. Prior to playing in the NFL, the Oregon State product was a three-time CFL All-Star and won a Grey Cup championship in 2008.

