Go Behind The Scenes Of Patriots’ AFC East-Clinching Victory Over Bills

The New England Patriots are notoriously secretive, so fans understandably get giddy whenever the curtain gets pulled back.

New England got the ball rolling Monday morning when it released a video of the team’s locker room celebration after clinching the AFC East. And for Thursday’s encore, the team shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Take a look:

"AFC East. Dominate on 3." Behind the scenes of a 10th straight division championship. pic.twitter.com/VudjccPkJk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 27, 2018

That video almost makes it look the Patriots had a good game Sunday afternoon. The magic of editing.

As poor as the Patriots have looked in the second half of the season, they still are in the diver seat for the AFC’s No. 2 seed. New England will look to clinch a first-round bye when it hosts the New York Jets on Sunday.

