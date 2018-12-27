NESN Fuel

Watch Danica Patrick Handstand-Walk Her Way To Another Instagram Victory

by on Thu, Dec 27, 2018 at 10:58AM

It’s been a while since Danica Patrick reminded us of how good she is at handstanding.

But the wait is over. (Hooray!)

Patrick, fresh of one of the most tear-jerking posts of her social media career, took to Instagram on Wednesday and showed off her seriously impressive handstand skills. The retired NASCAR driver clearly hasn’t dialed back the intensity since leaving professional racing in the rear-view.

Check this out:

Handstand stuff after working out is a good time for me. 🤷🏻‍♀️😆 and I walked out of frame so you could see my sweet new air runner!!! 🎁🙌🏼❤️ @prettyintensebydanica starts Jan 7th if you’re looking for a new year workout group! Link for the book is in my bio.

Let’s see you do that, Aaron Rodgers.

