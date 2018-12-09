Heisman Winner Kyler Murray To Play Baseball Over Football, Agent Says

Despite having world-class ability on the gridiron, Kyler Murray reportedly will pursue life on the diamond.
The Oklahoma quarterback won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday following a dominant season in which he led the Sooners to a berth in the College Football Playoff. The breakout campaign has led many scouts and experts to project the Texas native a potential early-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Yet Murray, who was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft and is represented by agent Scott Boras, plans to honor his commitment to the A’s, Boras recently told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
According to Boras, Murray’s decision “already is done.”
Murray’s decision might surprise many, given the popularity of the NFL, as well as the relatively quick path to relevance in professional football. Baseball players, more often than not, have to spend multiple years proving themselves in the minor leagues before getting a shot on the big stage.
But baseball also is a potentially more lucrative path for athletes to take, as well as one that comes without the major injury risks of playing in the NFL. Plus, perhaps Murray simply loves baseball more than football.
Playing as a center fielder, Murray batted .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 2018.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
