Should NHL Suspend Leafs’ Zach Hyman For Dirty Hit On Charlie McAvoy?

Zach Hyman might get some tough love from NHL Department of Player Safety.
And, let’s be honest: He probably deserves it.
The Toronto Maple Leafs center was ejected Saturday night after a cheap, late hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. The hit, which game when the Leafs were trailing 6-2 with under 10 minutes left in the third period, was particularly noteworthy given that McAvoy was playing in just his second game back after missing 20 games with a concussion.
McAvoy briefly exited the game to undergo evaluation for a potential concussion, but did return to the bench during the final minute of Boston’s 6-3 victory at TD Garden.
(You can click here to see the hit from three different angles.)
Here’s what Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say about the play:
The question, of course, is will Hyman be disciplined?
There’s been no announcement as of Sunday morning, but the NHL was reviewing the hit late Saturday night, according to Sportsnet writer and NHL Network insider Chris Johnston.
Most fans and experts seem to agree the Hyman hit was unnecessary, at best, and egregiously dirty, at worst. No matter how you feel about the hit, however, there’s no denying it was late.
And then there’s this take from former NHL player and current concussion/mental health advocate Daniel Carcillo:
Make of that what you will.
The Bruins traveled to Ottawa overnight and will square off with the Senators at 5 p.m. ET. No word yet on whether McAvoy will be available.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
