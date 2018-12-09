Should NHL Suspend Leafs’ Zach Hyman For Dirty Hit On Charlie McAvoy?

Zach Hyman might get some tough love from NHL Department of Player Safety.

And, let’s be honest: He probably deserves it.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center was ejected Saturday night after a cheap, late hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. The hit, which game when the Leafs were trailing 6-2 with under 10 minutes left in the third period, was particularly noteworthy given that McAvoy was playing in just his second game back after missing 20 games with a concussion.

McAvoy briefly exited the game to undergo evaluation for a potential concussion, but did return to the bench during the final minute of Boston’s 6-3 victory at TD Garden.

(You can click here to see the hit from three different angles.)

Here’s what Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say about the play:

Bruce Cassidy called the Zach Hyman hit on Charlie McAvoy "late and unnecessary" and said it was annoying given the situation late in a 3rd period of a game that's basically over — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 9, 2018

Bruce Cassidy on Charlie McAvoy: "I don’t know if he played, but he came back. That was league-mandated protocol. He went and got through it. I suppose until tomorrow comes and he wakes up, we’re all going to be a little bit on pins and needles, but he was cleared to come back." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 9, 2018

The question, of course, is will Hyman be disciplined?

There’s been no announcement as of Sunday morning, but the NHL was reviewing the hit late Saturday night, according to Sportsnet writer and NHL Network insider Chris Johnston.

Zach Hyman's late hit on Charlie McAvoy is still under review by @NHLPlayerSafety. Hyman was assessed an interference major on the ice, and didn't appear to make contact with McAvoy's head, but there's still discussion about possible supplemental discipline. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 9, 2018

Most fans and experts seem to agree the Hyman hit was unnecessary, at best, and egregiously dirty, at worst. No matter how you feel about the hit, however, there’s no denying it was late.

And then there’s this take from former NHL player and current concussion/mental health advocate Daniel Carcillo:

I just saw the McAvoy-Hyman hit IMO McAvoy was not ready to return He is a hockey player A healthy hockey player is aware of his surroundings His peripherals would b able to recognize danger Watch him follow his pass Late or not McAvoy is still suffering from a brain injury — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) December 9, 2018

Make of that what you will.

The Bruins traveled to Ottawa overnight and will square off with the Senators at 5 p.m. ET. No word yet on whether McAvoy will be available.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images