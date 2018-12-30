Browns Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

A win and the Ravens are in.

Baltimore will welcome the Cleveland Browns to town to close out the regular season, and all they need is a victory to secure a postseason spot.

Depending on how other games around the AFC play out, the Ravens could ultimately end up with the second, third, fourth or sixth seed, but the basic thing to keep in mind is that Baltimore could make its life pretty easy by just beating the Browns.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports