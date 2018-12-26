Here’s What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Thinks Is His ‘Next Step As A Player’

Jayson Tatum has performed well in recent weeks after an up-and-down start to the season, but the 20-year-old understands he’s capable of even more. As such, he’s ready to put in the work.

Tatum scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Tuesday as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 121-114 in an overtime thriller on Christmas Day at TD Garden. The young forward also turned in a solid effort on the defensive end, providing a couple of blocks and a pair of steals.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Tatum’s performance was his ability to keep his composure and make an impact even when his shots weren’t falling. Tatum made only one of seven 3-point attempts but continued to play with tremendous energy in his 38 minutes on the court.

“I didn’t shoot it as well as I would have liked to,” Tatum told reporters after the game, per MassLive.com. “For me, I think my next step as a player — I admire all the top players in the league and how they affect the game if they are not scoring. They just try to help their team win. That’s what I am trying to be, just trying to affect the game any way possible, rebounding, getting a block or trying to get a stop even when your shot isn’t falling, because, at the end of the day, all that matters is whether you win or lose.”

Tatum, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33 games this season. His scoring touch has really been evident of late.

As mentioned, there have been some bumps along the way — something that can be said for the Celtics collectively — but the talented sophomore is trending in the right direction. The sky is the limit, especially with Tatum willing to work hard each game rather than rely simply on his skills.

The Celtics now have won two straight after stumbling through a three-game losing streak. Boston will enter Thursday night’s game against the Houston Rockets with a 20-13 record.

