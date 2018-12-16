How Marcus Smart Feels About Kyrie Irving Watching His Highlights

Mixed in with scouting the opposition, Kyrie Irving also watches film on one of his own teammates.

The Boston Celtics point guard recently admitted he watches Marcus Smart highlights during his downtime, noting the fifth-year guard brings unmatched energy every time he takes the floor.

Smart got a kick out of Irving’s sentiment, and it appears the game respect is mutual.

“I saw that, that was funny,” Smart said Friday, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Kyrie, watching my highlights.

“If you ain’t watching Kyrie highlights, there’s something wrong with you,” Smart said. “And you know it’s coming, and he still does it. So yeah, I watch his highlights all the time.”

Irving’s highlights are some of the most eye-popping in the NBA, as the star guard is one of the best ball handlers and at-the-rim finishers in today’s league. And after a slow start to the season, Irving seemingly has made his way onto highlight reels on a nightly basis.

