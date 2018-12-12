Kenyan Drake Hoping To Get ‘Miami Miracle’ Ball Back After Stunning Patriots

Kenyan Drake likely was overcome with so much emotion after running in the Miami Dolphins’ game-winning touchdown on a multi-lateral play that shocked the New England Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

After the run, Drake chucked the football into the stands before he celebrated the near-impossible victory with his teammates. However, the running back seems to regret the decision.

Drake posted to his Twitter account a video of him pleading to fans to give the ball back, noting whoever returned the ball wouldn’t go home empty-handed. The 24-year-old said he’d include a pair of gloves and ticket to future Dolphins game.

“(Sunday) was one of the most amazing moments of my life that I was glad to share will all you guys,” Drake said in the video, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I threw the ball in the stands and I’d love to have it back.”

It’s easy to see why the young running back wants the souvenir back given that likely was one of the top plays he’ll remember when he calls it a career.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images