Lakers’ LeBron James Clarifies ‘Garden’ Comments Made To Dwyane Wade

Was LeBron James contemplating signing with the New York Knicks before heading west?

That seemed to be the general consensus after a video surfaced of the Los Angeles Lakers forward and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade meeting after Monday night’s game. The video catches James telling Wade “It was either (going to end) here (Staples Center) or the Garden, that’s it,” referencing what venues would be most sentimental to the two to play the final game of their careers against one another.

Since the two likely won’t meet on the court again after Wade announced he would retire at the end of the 2018-19 NBA season, James’ comments certainly raised a few eyebrows.

He explained himself after the game:

LeBron James said in reference to his "here or the Garden" comment that no other venue could have held this final duel between LeBron and Wade other than those two venues. (Not that he was thinking of signing with the #Knicks) — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 11, 2018

That explains that.

Wade and James were teammates with the Miami Heat and helped lead the team to consecutive NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

