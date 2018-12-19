LeBron James Has Simple Reaction To Idea Of Anthony Davis Joining Lakers

Turns out, LeBron James wouldn’t hate it if the Los Angeles Lakers added Anthony Davis to their rotation. Go figure.

James discussed the possibility of the Lakers adding the 25-year-old superstar Tuesday night in advance of the Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“That would be amazing,” James told ESPN. “That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible.”

Like, duh, is right. Davis is averaging 28 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for the Pelicans, who sit 12th in the Western Conference.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday’s “SportsCenter” said the Lakers are lining up their assets to position themselves for a trade.

“They’re not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they’ve got to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer pre- or post-free agency,” Wojnarowski said. “That’s why they’ve looked at players who are on one-year deals who don’t have money going forward.”

Who is to say if the Lakers would be able to package enough together to land Davis, but the thought of trying to gameplan against a LeBron-Davis combo has to have heads spinning in the Western Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images