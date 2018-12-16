NFL

Lions Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

by on Sun, Dec 16, 2018 at 11:36AM

If you love Week 15 games that mean absolutely nothing, then we have the game for you.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Detroit Lions in a matchup of two teams looking to salvage what’s left of forgettable seasons. The 4-9 Bills will be led by rookie quarterback Josh Allen, while the 5-9 Lions will trot out ever-underwhelming QB Matthew Stafford.

Here’s how and when to watch Lions vs. Bills:

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

