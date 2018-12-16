Aaron Rodgers Is Huge Fan Of Danica Patrick’s Sweaty New Instagram

Aaron Rodgers obviously is a great athlete — but his girlfriend might have him beat.

Rodgers has been dating Danica Patrick for roughly a year, giving him a front-row seat to the former NASCAR driver’s ridiculous workout habits. And in an Instagram post Saturday night, Patrick reminded everyone of just how fit she really is.

Check this out:

Rodgers, like so many, was impressed by Patrick’s post. If you spend time scrolling through the post’s comments section, you’ll notice the Green Bay Packers quarterback replied with not one, not two, but three fire emojies.

(Or you can click here to view a screenshot of Rodgers’ comment.)

Patrick seems to be enjoying life after racing, which isn’t a surprise, given her many interests outside of motorsports. Rodgers, however, is in the midst of perhaps his most trying year in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch-USA/TODAY Sports Images