Manny Machado’s Phillies Visit Began With Hilarious Greeting From Fan

Well if the Philadelphia Phillies were hoping for Manny Machado to get an authentic greeting while visiting the City of Brotherly Love Thursday, they certainly got their wish. Although, this probably wasn’t exactly what they had in mind.

In classic Philadelphia fashion, the first person to greet the 26-year-old superstar free agent as he stepped out of his chauffeured SUV was a union construction worker who made his way over to Citizens Bank Park during his lunch break.

The mustached worker, dressed in an orange hoodie and construction overalls, made his way over to Machado, who stopped to pose for a photo. Then, as the 26-year old headed up the steps to enter the park, the Philadelphian made his plea.

“Super Bowl champs!” he yelled, pointing to Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. “World Series here! Do the right thing and sign. Get the money!”

The Phillies were the third team that Machado visited this week. He met with the Chicago White Sox on Monday and he was in New York on Wednesday to meet with the Yankees.

Machado seemed pleased with his Philadelphia visit, but offered little insight to where or when he might sign.

Manny Machado just left Citizens Bank Park. How was the visit? “Pretty awesome. I learned a lot about the organization.” Timetable to sign? “I don’t know about that. That’s my agent’s job. I’m just enjoying the ride.” — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) December 20, 2018

If Machado does land in Philly, it’s unlikely that this construction worker would have played any role, but nonetheless, it’s an act of brotherly love and a sign of dedication the city can be proud of.

