Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins snapped their two-game losing streak in a big way Monday when Jaroslav Halak recorded a 22-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the rival Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Boston returns home to TD Garden on Thursday to face a red-hot Anaheim Ducks team that has won nine of its last 11 games. The Ducks saw their road winning streak snapped at six Tuesday night when they suffered a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Anaheim will look to start a new streak at a place they have dominated of late. The Ducks have won their last four games at TD Garden and have won nine straight games against the Bruins.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to go with the same lines that produced the win over the Canadiens. Halak is projected to get the start in net for Boston.

Here are the projected lines and pairing for Bruins vs. Ducks:

BOSTON BRUINS (18-12-4)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom–Colby Cave–David Backes

Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Danton Heinen

Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

ANAHEIM DUCKS (19-12-5)

Pontus Aberg–Ryan Getzlaf–Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie–Adam Henrique–Daniel Sprong

Andrew Cogliano–Ryan Kesler–Jakob Silfverberg

Brian Gibbons–Carter Rowney–Kiefer Sherwood

Brandon Montour–Hampus Lindholm

Josh Manson–Jacob Larsson

Jake Dotchin–Josh Mahura

Chad Johnson

