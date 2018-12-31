MLB Rumors: Carson Smith, Red Sox Agree To Minor League Deal

Carson Smith reportedly will be back with the Boston Red Sox after briefly testing the free-agent market.

The relief pitcher, who appeared in just 18 games last season, posted a 3.77 ERA with 18 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings before having his season cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Smith suffered the injury in May when he slammed his glove in the Red Sox’s dugout after he surrendered what would be the game-winning run in the loss to the Oakland Athletics. He underwent surgery, but not before he came out and said Boston had overworked him.

The 29-year-old elected to become a free agent in November after being outrighted off the big league roster, but it looks as though the two sides think a reunion could be mutually beneficial.

Smith was traded to Boston from the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2016 season for Wade Miley. The 18 games he pitched in this season were the most since coming over from Seattle.

