MLB Rumors: Dallas Keuchel Interests Phillies, But Free Agency Pursuit Stalls Over This

Longevity is the biggest roadblock in the Philadelphia Phillies’ courtship of Dallas Keuchel.

The Phillies remain in the hunt to sign the free-agent pitcher, but their resistance to offer him a five-year contract remains a stumbling block in negotiations, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Friday morning via Twitter, citing sources.

Keuchel, 31, is considered the best starting pitcher remaining on the free-agent market. He’s coming off a 2018 season in which he went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 202.4 innings pitched.

Fangraphs projected last month he’d net a four-year contract worth around $20 million per season, but he’s aiming for a longer-term deal in what likely will be the last big contract of his career.

MASN Sports’ Mark Zuckerman reported earlier this month the Washington Nationals are “leery” of offering Keuchel the five- or six-year contract he wants, and those long-term demands appear apparently have held up talks with Philadelphia, too.

Perhaps Keuchel and agent Scott Boras will change their negotiation position and/or strategy in the coming days or weeks? After all, Spring Training isn’t

